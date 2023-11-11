CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A West Lafayette man was arrested by Indiana State Police Friday morning.

Troopers reported that 52-year-old Romney Soper led police on a chase in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix. Police initially tried to stop Soper because he was speeding.

According to an ISP press release, Soper disregarded troopers’ attempts to stop him and fled eastbound on County Road 700 North near US 421.

Eventually, Soper attempted to turn southbound on County Road 980 West. When he attempted to turn, he ran off the road and hit a stop sign, per ISP.

After he hit the sign, Soper continued to drive on County Road 980 West until he stopped at a residence and fled on foot. ISP reported that the foot pursuit ended quickly and troopers then took Soper into custody.

Soper has been preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and driving while suspened.

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — a Level 6 Felony — is the most serious charge Soper faces. If convicted, Soper could face up to 2.5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.