INDIANAPOLIS – Police and the prosecutor will provide an update in a weekend shooting that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death as he and two fellow soldiers returned to the Hampton Inn in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.

Simmie Poetsema/photo via Ministry of Defense

The soldiers were part of a Dutch military contingent that was training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County.

Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Shamar Duncan had been arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the case.

The shooting stemmed from a sidewalk confrontation in which someone ended up on the ground.

Minutes after the confrontation, sources said, a Ford F-150 truck pulled up outside the Hampton Inn and someone fired at the soldiers. Poetsema died from his wounds.