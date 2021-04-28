Police probe potential link between Delphi case and Lafayette man accused of attacking 9-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Investigators in Delphi are looking into a possible new lead in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Last week, James Brian Chadwell was arrested in Lafayette. He’s accused of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said investigators had Chadwell on their radar in the Delphi case.

“The information [regarding Mr. Chadwell] has been shared with us and our investigators are looking into him,” Leazenby said in a statement.

James Brian Chadwell

In the Lafayette case, Chadwell is charged with attempted murder, child molesting, attempted child molesting, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation. Prosecutors want Chadwell classified as a habitual offender, which would add a sentence enhancement if he’s found guilty.

It’s very early in the process, and investigators aren’t sharing many details about a possible connection to the Delphi murders.

Abby Williams and Libby German were found murdered after hiking on trails near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February 2017. The high-profile case remains unsolved, even though investigators have released sketches and audio of the suspect.

Investigators have received thousands of tips regarding a possible suspect; so far, those haven’t panned out.

Anyone with information about the case should send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call toll-free at 844-459-5786.