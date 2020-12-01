Police: Person shot, killed on Indy’s far east side

UPDATE:
IMPD says they are now investigation the shooting as a suicide.
ORIGINAL STORY:
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 10900 East 10th Street.
Officers arrived to find a person shot.
That person has been pronounced dead.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.