Police: Person shot, killed on Indy’s far east side

UPDATE:

IMPD says they are now investigation the shooting as a suicide.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 10900 East 10th Street.

Officers arrived to find a person shot.

That person has been pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.