INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in “serious condition” after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 7100 block of East 10th Street.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The person was taken to an area hospital.

An invesitgation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.