Police: Person in ‘extreme critical condition’ after double shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in “extreme critical condition” and another is stable after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1400 block of South Bancroft Street in response to the shooting.

Officers arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.