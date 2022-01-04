Police officer rescues man who went swimming in south side pond

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after IMPD says an officer rescued him from a pond on the south side.

According to police, the man was swimming in shorts and a T-shirt and having difficulty staying afloat. This was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Southport Crossings Way off of McFarland Boulevard.

An officer dove into the water and rescued the man. Police say the man was unresponsive and in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

Police are actively investigating the incident.