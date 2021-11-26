Police Merit Board to hold public hearing over IMPD disciplinary process

INDIANAPOLIS– Tuesday, November 30th the Police Merit Board will hold a public hearing for comments on proposed changes to the IMPD discipline process.

IMPD and the Indianapolis Police Merit Board leadership are in the process of describing these proposals to other involved groups and inviting questions and comments.

IMPD has recommended to the Merit Board to replace the current disciplinary matrix with a new process. The current matrix was originally introduced in 2015 to “standardize, make consistent, and hold officers accountable to policies of the police department”.

The new disciplinary system has two primary tables: The Category, Violations and Discipline Level Assignments Table and the Penalty Table.

Marion County residents can comment on these changes by emailing IMPD at Planning@indy.gov by 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 6th.

The hearing will be held in room 2248 of the City-County building at 5:30 p.m.