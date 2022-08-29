FRANKLIN, Ind. — Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.

The Franklin Police Department said the five people were arrested Monday after an investigation into vehicles that were broken into within the Knollwood subdivision. Various items were stolen from the vehicle, including a handgun which has yet to be recovered.

Multiple departments assisted in the search, which included two canine units and two drones. The department said all the suspects appear to be from the Indianapolis area.

As a result of the search, police arrested five people:

21-year-old man

15-year-old boy

14-year-old boy

17-year-old girl

17-year-old girl

The department said detectives are still working to determine just how many vehicles were broken into, and search for evidence and other stolen items that may have been dumped as the suspects fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at 317-346-1100.