Police make arrest after woman fatally hit by vehicle during altercation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after a woman was fatally hit by a vehicle during an altercation Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of person down just after 7:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of E. 36th Street.

Officers found 37-year-old Jean Reed suffering from trauma. Medics transported her to the hospital, and she died a short time later.

Witnesses told police Reed was involved in an altercation when the suspect hit her with a vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, IMPD announced an arrest in the case.

Simone Delphie, 27, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.