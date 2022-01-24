Police make 3 arrests after man’s deadly shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting in Muncie.

According to the Muncie Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Rochester Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find 52-year-old Timothy Hahn dead from gunshot wounds.

During the subsequent investigation, police took three people into custody. Kenneth R. Burden was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, while Angela K. Doughty faces a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal. Preliminary charges against Jeremy McKee include assisting a criminal, possession of cocaine and carrying a handgun without a permit, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or dispatch at 765-767-4838.