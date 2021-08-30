Police make 2 arrests in Kokomo armed robbery

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police arrested two people Friday in connection with an armed robbery in Kokomo.

The incident happened on Aug. 15. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the Kokomo Reservoir Park on a report of a robbery at gunpoint.

The victim told police he was on the pier with a friend when a man wearing a ski mask approached him and pointed a handgun at him. The suspect allegedly told the victim to empty his pockets before punching him in the face several times and pushing him into the water.

Witnesses saw the suspect drive away in a black GM vehicle without the ski mask on. They were able to provide a description of the suspect to police.

On Aug. 27, Kokomo police officers arrested 23-year-old Isaiah Warren for armed robbery, criminal confinement, intimidation and battery. Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 22, was arrested for aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery.