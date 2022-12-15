DANVILLE, Ind. — Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman who ended up dying.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department said the charge is in connection with the September 15 fentanyl drug overdose death of Ann Nicole Barnett. Police are now looking for Christina Sample.

Sample is a 44-year-old woman who is 5/3″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She is wanted out of Hendricks County for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

In addition to the dealing charge, police say Sample has outstanding felony warrants for failure to return to lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Metropolitan Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS and reference case HP22-7232.