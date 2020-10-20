Police looking for witnesses to deadly I-69 crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a crash that left a Westfield man dead Monday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 3:45 Monday afternoon near the 227 mile marker on I-69. The crash involved a 2009 Toyota Avalon and a 2021 Jeep Gladiator. The crash left Lee Arther Ken Ingles dead.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward to help with their investigation. People can call the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at 1-800-527-4752.