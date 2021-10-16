Police looking for suspect involved in deadly hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for a suspect that had been involved in a pedestrian hit and run at approximately 10 p.m. at the 3300 block of S. Rybolt Avenue on Friday.

The pedestrian had been transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

According to a post on IMPD’s Facebook, police are now looking for the individual involved and the vehicle they had been driving. They noted that the photo is only a stock photo to provide an example of what the car would look like, it’s not the actual vehicle.

“Based on parts collected at the scene of the accident, the suspect’s vehicle is white 2013-2019 Ford Taurus,” IMPD wrote. “The Taurus will have damage to the front corner damage and the bottom half of the headlight assembly will be missing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD hit and run office at (317) 327-6549 or the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). Those who submit tips to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash award up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.