LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a person of interest in a weekend shooting at a Lafayette Walmart.

The Lafayette Police Department said the investigation is connected to a shooting at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Drive. Officers found 33-year-old Casey Lewis shot to death in the parking lot.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department identified 38-year-old Anthony J Perez as a person of interest in the case. He also has an active warrant for escape after the department said he cut off his home detention bracelet.

The department said Perez should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.