INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

73-year-old Earnest Green was last seen in the area of 800 S Kitley Ave on August 27th. Green is 5’7″, weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and a black/yellow military hat. Green was driving a blue 2013 Chevy Silverado with a silver toolbox bearing Indiana license plate MB2267.

If you see Mr. Green, please call 911.