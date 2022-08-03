MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man.
The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
Police believe East may be with Tyler Barts, an 18-year-old white boy from Greenwood. He is 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Police do not know how they are traveling.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544.