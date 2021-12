UPDATE: Franklin police say the young man’s parents have been found.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin are trying to locate a man’s family or caregivers.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, police said the man was found walking near U.S. 31 and Acorn Road.

They say the man is non-verbal but in good health.

If anyone knows him, his family, guardians, or caregivers — you are asked to call 317-346-6336.