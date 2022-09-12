INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:

14-year-old Unique Patterson

6-year-old Sterline Stewart

5-year-old Melody Stewart

1-year-old toddler Patience Stewart

The IMPD said the Department of Child Services has a court order to take the children into their custody.

Britnie Stewart is a 5’3″ tall 130-pound white woman. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.