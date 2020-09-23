Police looking for help identifying man who repeatedly stole from Kokomo business

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo police department is looking for help after a business was burglarized multiple times by the same person.

The Kokomo Police Department said the burglaries happened at a business in the 2900 block of South Reed Road and State Road 931. The most recent burglary happened on September 21.

While reviewing surveillance video, the department said the suspect depicted appeared to be the same person every time.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.