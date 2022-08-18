KOKOMO, Ind. — Police need your help identifying a man spotted near a business that was burglarized recently.

The Indiana State Police said the burglary happened at Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo. An employee reported that around 7:30 p.m. on August 11, power and plumbing tools were stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.

While investigating the burglary, an Indiana State Police trooper found a video recording of a man in the area. The man was slender with dark hair, dark pants and dark shoes. He was wearing a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or about the burglary is asked to contact Indiana State Police Trooper Steven Glass by calling 765-473-6666.