Police looking for help identifying Indy robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help identifying a man wanted for robbing a Circle K in mid-April.

The Indianapolis Police Department said the robbery happened on April 13 at the Circle K in the 6700 block of East Washington Street. Police say a man entered the store and approached the cashier, ordering them to open the register and give him all the money.

The man fled towards Edmondson Street before possibly driving away in a DodgeCaliber eastbound on East Washington Street.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a light complexion. The suspect is approximately 5’6″ to 5’10” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a thin line mustache and acne scars.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is being asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.