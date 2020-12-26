Police looking for help finding Vigo County murder suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a man wanted for the murder of a 38-year-old Terre Haute woman.

The office said they are looking for 29-year-old Philip Atterson in connection with the death of 38-year-old Sarah Henderson. Henderson was found inside the storage units in the 600 block of East Springhill Drive.

Atterson is a white man who is 29-years-old. He is 6’4 and approximately 200 lbs, with blonde/strawberry colored hair. He may be driving a silver Chevrolet cobalt with damage to various areas on the vehicle.

The office said Atterson may possibly be in the Terre Haute or Indianapolis area. He may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information Atterson’s whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant J. Newman with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office at 812-462-3226, ext 7304.