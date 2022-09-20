INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on July 23 in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.
CBS4 previously reported the crash left 34-year-old Jonathan Fahey dead. He was walking along Shadeland Avenue when he was hit. It was the first of three deadly hit-and-runs police investigated that weekend.
Police are looking for a 2006-2012 black Dodge Nitro in connection with the hit-and-run crash. They say the vehicle sustained damage to the lower front end from the collision.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.