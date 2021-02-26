Police looking for help finding missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departmemt is looking for help finding a missing woman.

The IMPD said Linda Davis was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Lockridge Lane. She left for an appointment and has not been seen since. Police say she has recently had memory issues.

Linda Davis is described as approximately 5’0” and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a in a silver 2006 Chevy Impala with Indiana plate ETT975.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.