Police looking for help finding missing teen in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a teenager who went missing Wednesday.

The Delphi Police Department said Samantha Balchunas was last seen at her home in Delphi Wednesday afternoon. She is a 15-year-old girl who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with butterflies on it, blue jeans with holes and black and white checkered Vans shoes. Balchunas has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345.