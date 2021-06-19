Police looking for help finding missing Indianapolis woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo//IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help finding a woman who went missing Saturday.

The IMPD said Kay Shepheard was last seen in the area of Thompson Road and Mann Road. She suffers from mental health issues and requires 24/7 care.

Shepheard is a 27-year-old white woman. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 212 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 327-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News