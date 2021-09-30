Police looking for help finding missing Indianapolis teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD is looking for help finding a teenager who went missing Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Ruby Rashaw went missing Thursday from the 2900 block of East 19th Street. A preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that foul play is not suspected at this time.

Ruby is a 13-year-old girl. She has black hair with brown eyes. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale sports bra and flower-printed shorts.

Anyone with information on Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477