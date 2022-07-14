HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hendricks County are looking for help finding a teenager missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old David Burgess reportedly left his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. This is just west of Plainfield.

Burgess is a 16-year-old boy who is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes and wears glasses. Police were not able to provide a description of the clothing he was last seen in.

Photo//Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office

Burgess reportedly rode his black mountain-style bicycle to the Danville and Pittsboro areas in the past when he left home. He may be carrying a tent with him.

Type of mountain bike Burgess was last known to be riding. (Photo// Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about Burgess’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Dispatch Center at 317.839.8700 regarding Hendricks County Sheriff’s Case Number HP22-5315