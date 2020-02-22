Police looking for help finding man who went missing from Columbus retirement center

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department is looking for help investigating a man’s disappearance.

The Columbus Fire Department said the police department is looking for help finding Lester Burbrink. Burbrink was last seen at the Four Seasons Retirement Center on Taylor Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday and may require medical assistance.

Burbrink was last seen wearing a light gray and brown jacket and a dark hat. He is possibly in a 2011 Gold Toyota Sienna with plate number RMY591. He has a mild cognitive disorder and pre-dementia and has not taken his daily medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.