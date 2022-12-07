JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Johnson County man faces charges after police say he tried to meet up with who he thought was a teenager.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in November 2022, Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry started messaging someone who he thought was 14 years old. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states Perry met the teenager, who was actually a detective with the office, on Kik.

The conversations moved to text messages and the documents state the conversations moved on to narcotics and sex. The document states Perry said he has participated in drug use, drug dealing, and sexual domination while the officer talked about age-appropriate topics.

In early December, the document states Perry confirmed the supposed teenager’s age before saying sex with a minor “adds a whole new level of excitement to meeting you.”

The document states the two agreed to meet for Perry to pay the teenager for sex. It states Perry sent sexually-explicit photos

When Perry arrived at the location they agreed to meet, instead of the teenager, he was approached by investigators with the sheriff’s office who arrested him on preliminary charges of child solicitation, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor and patronizing a prostitute.

The document said during an interview, Perry admitted to sending the lude photos and having Kik and Snapchat on his phone, possibly violating his sex offender registry.

“Investigators from both the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Police Department continue to work to protect the children in Johnson County,” said Sheriff Duane Burgess. “I commend them for their work in these types of cases.”

As of the time of this report, Perry was being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $17,600 bond.