Police issue statewide Silver Alert for missing 12-year-old

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 12-year-old in northern Indiana.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Ayden Elijah Adee is missing from Warsaw and was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

He’s 5’8”, 108 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black and blue coat, black vest and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or call 911.





