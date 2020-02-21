Police issue Silver Alert for woman missing from Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Delphi.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the disappearance of Lauren Elizabeth Arnett, 18.

Arnett is 5′ 11″, 175 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

Police said Arnett was last seen wearing a red or maroon sock hat with black stripes, black sweatshirt, jeans, a pink purse.

She was also last seen driving a red 2001 Honda Accord with damage to the left fender and Indiana license plate BAW244.

Arnett is missing from Delphi, Indiana which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lauren Elizabeth Arnett, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413 option 1 or 911.