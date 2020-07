CARMEL, Ind. – A Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old woman missing from her Carmel home.

The Carmel Police Department says Kathleen H. Walsh was last seen wearing a dark purple robe and black slippers on Wednesday, July 29 at 12 a.m. in the area of W 103rd St and Illinois St.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.