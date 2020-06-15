Police issue Silver Alert for 13-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a 13-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne.

Montana Schaefer is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit. She may also be riding a silver 21-speed bicycle.

Montana was last seen on Sunday, June 14 at 8:15 pm., and police believe she is in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or call 911.