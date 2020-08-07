Police investigation underway after pedestrian killed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a pedestrian killed Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Stacy Ann Hardy, 35, of Columbus died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a Jeep while crossing Jonathan Moore Pike.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. on August 6, near the intersection of Jonathan Moore Pike and Two Mile House Road.

According to the coroner’s report, Hardy was crossing with a male companion when the two were hit by the Jeep which had made a left turn from the north side of the highway.

Hardy was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, and was later pronounced dead due to massive trauma to the head and chest. Her male companion was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Authorities said the crash is currently under investigation by Columbus Police Department.