Police investigating suspicious package on IUPUI campus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Police and fire departments are investigating a suspicious package at Barnhill Circle on IUPUI campus.
An initial tweet warned about a “dangerous situation” occurring near 500 Barnhill Drive which asked people to stay away.
Later, IUPUI clarified a suspicious package had been found.
The public is being asked to avoid the area until it has been declared safe as police and fire have blocked off the area during their investigation.
Officials confirmed the package was a cardboard box that was “smoking”.
IMPD’s explosive ordnance disposal unit is responding to the scene.