Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of W. 38th Street and High School Road. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

As of the time of this report, police did not have any suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.