Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side

The scene on Covered Bridge where a shooting occurred Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Covered Bridge Road in an apartment complex near 71st and Georgetown.

Police said officers located a victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers immediately evacuated the common area for safety, with SWAT called in.

Media was asked by police to keep their distance and a perimeter was set up.

They are asking a possible person inside to come out with their hands up. Police do not believe there is a threat outside of this contained area.

The investigation is still active and ongoing and no further information has been released.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.