Police investigating pair of Wednesday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan are investigating a pair of Wednesday morning shootings, including one in which a person died.

Around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Washington Street on the near east side, where they found a person shot.

The individual was in serious condition and taken to an area hospital. The victim later died, IMPD said.

Police were also investigating a shooting on the southwest side in the 3100 block of Rybolt Avenue. That person was in critical condition, police said. It was also reported around 5:40 a.m.