Police investigating north side death as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD said around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of N. Meridian Street on a report of a dead body.

Police arrived and found a victim who had injuries consistent with trauma. Emergency services pronounced the victim deceased.

IMPD homicide detectives began an investigation along with the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the decedents once proper next-of-kin notification has been made, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.