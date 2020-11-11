Police investigating murder-suicide on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Indy’s southeast side Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the call came out around 6:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of Amarillo Way. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman inside the residence with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they are investigating this as a murder-suicide. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.