Police investigating fatal fall of mother & son at California ballpark

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A mother and child were killed Saturday after falling an estimated six stories from the concourse dining area of Petco Park in downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was reported by police at around 3:50 p.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter, just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

Authorities say medical personnel arrived on scene and performed CPR for about 20 minutes, but both victims were later pronounced dead. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department initially stated the woman and child fell from a pedestrian bridge, but the SDPD later confirmed the incident happened at the baseball stadium.

According to the SDPD, the 40-year-old woman and 2-year-old child fell from a third level of the stadium to the sidewalk below at 200 Tony Gwynn Way. Police described the deaths as `”suspicious” and have shut down the area as part of the investigation.

“It’s a tragic event,” San Diego Police Lieutenant Andra Brown said. “We feel horrible for the families and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.”

Craig Hughner, the Vice President of Communications for the Padres, released a statement on the incident.

“We are aware of the incident on Tony Gwynn Dr. and first responders are on scene,” Hughner said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. All media inquiries should be directed to SDPD.”

Police are investigating whether the fall was an accident.

“We do not know the circumstances surrounding it,” Lt. Brown said. “We do not know if it was accidental or intentional.”

The SDPD also said they are speaking with the father at the scene. They are asking any fans who may have witnessed the fall to come forward.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293.