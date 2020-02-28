Police investigate death on near northwest side as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a death on the city’s near northwest side.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Pruitt Street around 3:50 p.m. on a report of a person down.

A man was found “suffering from trauma” and was later declared dead at the scene.

Police didn’t say how the man died, but are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).