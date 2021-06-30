Police investigating death of Greenfield man after truck goes into retention pond

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are investigating the death of a man found in a tuck found partially submerged in a retention pond Wednesday afternoon.

The Greenfield Police Department said the 61-year-old man was found face down in the water around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a retention pond located in the 1500 block of Springhurst Boulevard. Police found the man while they were responding to a welfare check of a vehicle found in the pond.

The man was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Greenfield Fire Territory. Detectives are now working to figure out how long the truck was in the water and what lead up to the man’s death.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area that has surveillance cameras to share any video they have from Wednesday afternoon of a dark colored Ford pickup truck. The Greenfield Police Department said this footage may help detective piece together what happened and provide closure for family and friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call (317) 477-4410.