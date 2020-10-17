Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot on Indy’s near northeast side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Parker Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man in the yard suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to canvas the area and speak to any potential witnesses. Police say it is a large scene, and they are working to figure out if it is connected with a double shooting on Roosevelt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.