Police investigating deadly crash on U.S. 40 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened in the area of U.S. 40 and Carroll Road. An initial investigation indicates 64-year-old Jeffery Denton was driving westbound when he crossed the center line, hitting a 2019 Dodge Journey head-on.

Police say the Dodge Journey overturned, ending up on its top. Denton’s vehicle continued across the road and went down a deep ditch.

Medical personnel transported Denton to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two occupants in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

