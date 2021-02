Scene of the crash (Photo by Max Schroeder)

CARMEL, Ind.– Police say one person died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Carmel.

Crews were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. at eastbound 146th Street and Alderbrook Trail, near 146th and Gray Road.

Police confirmed on person died in the crash. The incident remains under investigation and the road may be closed until about 9:30 a.m.

Carmel police at the scene of the crash (Photo by Max Schroeder)

Scene of the crash (Photo by Max Schroeder)