INDIANAPOLIS — Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1600 block of North Carrollton Avenue shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where their condition stabilized.

Shortly after police arrived at this scene, IMPD said a person walked into a local hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Their condition has also stabilized.

Police are now working to determine if the two victims are connected to the same shooting.

FOX59 will provide an update once police investigate this shooting further.